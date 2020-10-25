Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 20th

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.5%.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

