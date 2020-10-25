BNP Paribas Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRTA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 66.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

