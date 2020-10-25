Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,823.55. 316,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,755.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,657.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

