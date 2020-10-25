Bounty0x (BNTY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $147,909.74 and $26.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

