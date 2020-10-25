Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.