BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $4.10. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 4,871 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $254.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.76%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

