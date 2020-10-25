Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

