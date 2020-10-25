Bremer Bank National Association Invests $200,000 in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $52.00 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

