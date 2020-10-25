Bremer Bank National Association Invests $276,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.