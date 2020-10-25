Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

