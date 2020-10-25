Bremer Bank National Association Sells 555 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Citigroup upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $217,260.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,830.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,198 shares of company stock worth $2,845,136. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

