Bremer Bank National Association Sells 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,514.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,452.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

