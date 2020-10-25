Bremer Bank National Association Takes $206,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.