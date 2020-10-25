Bremer Bank National Association Takes $237,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

