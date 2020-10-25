Bremer Bank National Association Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

