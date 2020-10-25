Bremer Bank National Association Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

