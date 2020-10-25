Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

