Britvic’s (BTVCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

