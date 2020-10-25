Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $11.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Shares of LII opened at $288.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

