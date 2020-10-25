Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $137.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

