Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.27. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

PINE opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

