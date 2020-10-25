Brokerages Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

GABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,230 shares of company stock worth $33,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 527.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $837.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

