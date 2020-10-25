Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.42. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.45.

Green Dot stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 87.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 269,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

