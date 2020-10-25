Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $188.14 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

