Brokerages Set Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Target Price at $28.40

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

ARAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.