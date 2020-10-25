Brokerages Set Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Target Price at $218.03

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22. Beigene has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,460 shares of company stock worth $94,009,219. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 166,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

