Brokerages Set Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) PT at GBX 181.43

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Several research firms have commented on CEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Centamin to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £152,000 ($198,588.97).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 133.75 ($1.75) on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

