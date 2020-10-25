Brokerages Set Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT at $111.00

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,651,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 174,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

