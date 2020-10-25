Brokerages Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 1,261.67

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.48).

CPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) price target (down from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,441. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

