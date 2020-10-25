Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $28.15

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

