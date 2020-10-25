Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $234,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,138,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,614. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

