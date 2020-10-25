Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) PT at $51.50

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

