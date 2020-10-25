Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $129,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

