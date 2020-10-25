Brokerages Set Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Target Price at $59.40

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

