Brokerages Set Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $47.25

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 115,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

