Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $51.75

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 35.40%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

