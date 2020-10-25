Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 383.93

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 383.93 ($5.02).

Several analysts recently commented on HSBA shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 14.45 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 321.40 ($4.20). 34,672,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,899,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.56. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

