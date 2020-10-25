Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $7.96

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 1,334,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 9.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,894,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 484.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 50.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

