Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $44.23

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.40. 1,954,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.