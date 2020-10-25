Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $73.57

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

LYB opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after buying an additional 350,900 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 253,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

