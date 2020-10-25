Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $27.20

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

HZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $607.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. Also, Director Evelyn V. Follit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,335 shares of company stock worth $1,807,591. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

