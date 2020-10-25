Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $163.43

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.43.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. CSFB raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $180.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $203.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

