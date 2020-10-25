Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Target Price at $14.60

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 45.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NuStar Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.