Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $21.20

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BofA Securities began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $581.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Omeros by 2,404.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 680,420 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

