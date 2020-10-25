Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $58.80

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

