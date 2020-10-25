Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Target Price at $51.08

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.08.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,385. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

