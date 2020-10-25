Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Target Price at €13.37

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($15.73).

A number of research firms have commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

SZG stock opened at €14.50 ($17.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.83. Salzgitter has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a one year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The stock has a market cap of $784.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

