Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) PT at $23.03

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 13,862,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,194,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 683.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 942,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 821,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 527.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

