Brokerages Set Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Target Price at $3.70

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

YRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Yirendai during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yirendai during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 80.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yirendai during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

YRD opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $309.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

