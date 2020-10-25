Brokerages Set ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target at $44.67

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.19.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

